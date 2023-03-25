411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 03.25.23: LA Knight On His Win Over Rey Mysterio, Plus More From GUNTHER, Shotzi, & Natalya

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 03.25.23

–Here is my review of the latest This is Awesome. This one focusing on WrestleMania moments. I then found out from someone on Twitter (thank you) that I missed the episode that went over the most Awesome RAW Moments. That will be posted later this evening. For now, we get The LowDown. Let’s get to it!

-It’s finally official: Rey Mysterio vs. Prison Dom at WrestleMania and Jackie is rather excited. Camp notes that Jackie has always wanted to see a family break apart at WrestleMania. Nice!

-To the video as Rey Mysterio loses a match to LA Knight thanks to Prison Dom getting involved. Knight will take the win anyway he can. Prison Dom tells his mom to shut up and that’s enough for Rey. He punches Prison Dom in the face and the place explodes. Rey finally accepts the challenge and the crowd erupts again. They are going to have a blast out there against each other.

-Jackie and Camp continue the discussion on Mysterio vs. Mysterio.

-LA Knight is backstage and gets congratulated on his win with the assist to Prison Dom. Knight says the only thing was he assisted himself to a win over a Hall of Famer. A week away and LA is still not presented with a WrestleMania opportunity, but by hook or cook WrestleMania will have the LA treatment. Yeah!

-Jackie brings up next week’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (ARMBAR) and Knight is in the match along with Bobby Lashley. I guess that means no match with Bray due to whatever injury he has right now. Lashley needs to just murder fools in that match even if he doesn’t win.

-WrestleMania Goes Hollywood next weekend!

-To the video as Charlotte reminds everyone she is a 14 time Champion and it’s not because of nepotism. She doesn’t fear Rhea, but she does respect her. Charlotte goes heel towards the end of this promo as they have figured out again that she works much better as a heel.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Charlotte/Rhea. Camp notes that Charlotte was owning her lineage like Cody has been doing and like The Bloodline has been doing.

-To the video as Shotzi and Natalya win a tag match to punch their ticket to WrestleMania and the tag team showcase. Ronda and Shayna are out and let us know they have been added to the tag match at WrestleMania. Ronda points at the sign!

-Nattie and Shotzi are backstage and Megan notes this will be Shotzi’s first WrestleMania. They are still thinking of team names: The Pink and Green Connection, Harts on Fire, The Ballsy Baddies are some of the names thrown out. They are both excited and want to break the arms of Shayna and Ronda.

-Camp and Jackie give their vote to Harts on Fire!

-Imperium is next!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes gets a win over Kaiser as he continues his march to WrestleMania and Roman Reigns. After the match Heyman tells Cody he will face Solo on Monday and if he survives, Roman will be here next week to see Cody face to face. Cody tells Solo again that he is not ready and the crowd chants along.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Cody vs. Solo for RAW and how the important thing for Solo will be to soften or injure Cody six days before Mania.

-To the video as KO and Sami are on The KO Show, and are back to loving each other. The Usos attack from behind and get one up ahead of Mania. Camp thinks KO and Sami left themselves vulnerable and need to get back on track before next weekend.

-To the video as Butch and GUNTHER get booked into a match, and while it wasn’t WALTER vs. Pete Dunne, it still a solidly fun 10 minute match. GUNTHER gets the win which is perfectly fine as he is about to face two former WWE Champions next weekend.

-GUNTHER and Imperium are backstage with Megan. GUNTHER notes that Pearce lost all control and if he had done things his way, The IC Title would be presented in a traditional way that brings honor. He credits Kaiser for leaving his heart and soul in the ring against Cody. The mat is sacred! Cody’s theme was playing in the background for the crowd.

-Jackie and Camp discuss and Camp notes this a problem GUNTHER created for himself. Oh man, he better hope GUNTHER doesn’t hear that. He then says GUNTHER just passed Greg The Hammer for longest IC Title Reign which puts him in the Top 5. He mentions if GUNTHER gets past WrestleMania then all eyes are on Honky Tonk Man’s record. They have to pay that off at this point. They can hold off on the feud with Cody for a bit so he can break that record.

