411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Andrade Challenges Carmelo Hayes, More

-One year ago the world lost Bray Wyatt. If you haven’t checked out his documentary on Peacock, please do so. It’s worth the watch. My review of it can be found here.

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts. Megan Morant is off this week. Joy!

-To the video as we join LA Knight defending his US Title against Santos Escobar in progress. Just a straightforward and basic match to give Knight a successful Title Defense, and for that it worked. YEAH!

-Next Friday LA Knight is channeling his inner John Cena and breaking out the US Championship Open Challenge for SmackDown next Friday.

-To the back where Byron Saxton is with Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin. Crews makes jokes about Santos Escobar and all the losses he has been taking. It seems there will be some kind of match next Friday on SmackDown between them and LDF.

-Queen Nia and Andrade still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Nia Jax and wants to do an emotional wellness check to make sure she is okay after the attacks from Michin. That irritates Nia and she yells at Byron until he bows down and then she storms off.

-Sam Roberts is laughing at Byron being embarrassed. Next week on SmackDown, Nia defends her WWE Women’s Championship against Michin in a Street Fight. I do like that they load up SmackDown before the PLE when they are in the same city. It’s almost like having a two-night show.

-To the video as Naomi, Jade, and Bianca gets a win over The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport.

-Jade and Bianca get their shot to regain the Tag Titles against The Unholy Union next weekend at Bash in Berlin. Sam thinks Jade and Bianca took The Unholy Union lightly and need to be focused this time.

-Earlier on SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes cuts a promo from his barber’s shop and Andrade storms in the door. If they keep going to Melo’s barber, I will be very disappointed if nobody goes through a window.

-Byron is backstage with Andrade and he challenges Melo to another match. Just keep letting them fight each other as they have been good matches and sometimes a Best of 7 series helps get both men to another level.

-Peacock commercials!

-To the video as The Tongans retain their WWE Tag Titles in a win over The Street Profits. The Bloodline continue to beat on The Profits until DIY run in for the save, but they get beaten down as well. I smell a Triple Threat Match brewing!

-To the video as our Main Event was Owens/Rhodes getting a win over A Town Down. It was a match we all knew was coming and it worked as it gave Cody and KO a win while also keeping the idea out there that Owens can be a dick and turn on Cody at the drop of a hat. Nice tease too with KO looking like he was going to blast Cody with the belt, but just handing it to him.

-Scott Stanford wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!