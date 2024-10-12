411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: LA Knight Talks Andrade & Carmelo Hayes, More

-I just got home from a work CE dinner and made it just in time for this show to let me know what I missed on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Scott Stanford.

-To the video as Kevin Owens rants about Cody Rhodes turning on him and how people think he is the one that is to be blamed for what happened. Cody Rhodes is out and security separate the two of them. Randy Orton tries to place peacekeeper and accidentally gets elbowed by KO. Orton doesn’t take that well and decks Owens.

-Later in the show they rush to the parking lot where Kevin Owens is beating the stuffing out of Randy Orton. I am intrigued!

-Stanford lays all the blame on KO and now I want to see KO show up and give Stanford a stunner.

-To the video as LA Knight defends his US Title against Carmelo Hayes with Andrade sitting at ringside. Knight gets the win with The BFT and heck of a job taking the move by Hayes. Andrade puts the bad mouth on Hayes after the match and I assume we will see that match again down the line.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with LA Knight. He wants to talk to us and they are really hinting at a Triple Threat, which makes all the sense in the world. Knight doesn’t sweat either man and promises to squash them if they keep coming back. He can’t afford to get off his game and then quotes “Eye of The Tiger.” Fantastic! YEAH!

-Well, there it is as Melo and Andrade will meet next week in Match 7. The winner apparently gets LA Knight. Don’t be shocked if it’s a draw or something along those lines to get us to the Triple Threat.

-Survivor Series: War Games! Vancouver!

-To the video as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill successfully defended their Tag Titles against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. The result was never in doubt, but good on the NXT kids for getting this chance. Chelsea Green and Piper were at ring side and Jackson hit a pump kick that sent Chelsea crashing into Cole, who nearly vomited from the smell.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. They rant against Kevin Owens, Chelsea Green, and Piper Nevin. They aren’t done with the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. They will get their lick back!

-To the video as Naomi gets an upset win over Nia Jax in a non-title match thanks to interference from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. That brings out Rhea Ripley to a massive pop and she beats the stuffing out of Raquel. Dom distracts Rhea enough to let Liv get away relatively unscathed. Cool moment for the fans at SmackDown to get a Rhea appearance.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Miss. Money in The Bank, Tiffany Stratton. Nia is pissed as this is her show and then she corrects herself and notes this is “our show.” She wants Tiffy to go to RAW to tell them to never return to SmackDown.

-RAW this week: Jade/Bianca defend against Damage CTRL. I believe it’s a taped RAW since they are overseas. I’ll likely flip in and out while watching football and baseball.

-To the video as Roman Reigns declares they are still The Ones. Jimmy Uso isn’t sure and tells Roman they need help. The crowd is hip to the game and starts a “YEET” chant. Roman: “No Yeet.” Cold! Jimmy lays out the cold hard facts: “I am the only one in the family that still acknowledges you.” They have to pay off Jey coming back now and please let Sami get the other spot. That happens and the arena will melt.

-To the video as our Main Event saw Solo Sikoa facing off with his older brother, Jimmy Uso. The Tongans get involved and Solo hits The Spike for the win. The Tongans attack and here’s Roman Reigns. Jacob Fatu a Superman Punch! The Tongans get one two, but Jacob makes the save as the numbers are too great. This was needed as Roman needs to learn what it’s like to be on the other side of the numbers game and will realize they need help. Solo spikes Roman! Jimmy tells Roman again that they need help.

-Scott wonders Cody was this week, but Megan reminds him that Cody has his hands full with the KO/Randy mess and GUNTHER as well.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!