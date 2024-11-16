411’s WWE SmackDown LowDown Report: Solo Sikoa Talks War Games, More

-Feeling a little under the weather tonight, so let’s power through this show and Level Up. Let’s get to it!

-We start with The OG Bloodline and The New Bloodline throwing down as we are still at 4 vs 4. That all changed when Bronson Reed hit the ring and attacked Roman Reigns. Reed with a TSUNAMI on Roman Reigns in an impressive visual.

-SmackDown closes with Roman making a call to The Wiseman! “The number you have reached is not in service.” That is an awesome cliffhanger!

-Headlines: Bayley wins her Triple Threat Match to advance in the Women’s US Title Tournament; Ciampa costs The Street Profits against The MCMG; Nia Jax retains against Naomi.

-Next week on SmackDown: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens come face-to-face.

-To then video as Bayley wins a Triple Threat Match against Candice and B-Fab to advance in the Women’s US Title Tournament.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Blair Davenport and she will take on Bianca and Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat Match. Winner advances to the Women’s US Title Tournament Semi-Finals. Blair says she has been resting and working on herself, while her opponents have been over worked and stressed. She will become the first ever Women’s US Champion!

-Nia Jax, Candice, and Tiffy still to come! Later we hear from Solo!

-Survivor Series: WARGAMES! Vancouver!

-To the video as The Street Profits got their shot against The MCMG for Tag Gold! Ciampa interferes to cause a DQ and lays out both members of The Street Profits. Gargano runs in to pull Ciampa away. The MCMG try to make peace with The Profits but Dawkins lays out Alex with a right hand. You can understand the frustration of The Profits and really, Ciampa as well.

-To the video as Naomi had his last chance against Nia Jax. We go to the back where Liv Morgan and Raquel have attacked Bianca and Jade. Tiffy tries to distract Naomi, and that brings out Bayley to get her out of the picture. While Tiffy didn’t help, here’s Candice to take out Bayley and that leads to Nia hitting the Banzai Drop for the pin.

-Byron is backstage with Nia, Candice, and Tiffani Stratton. Nia says all that matters is she is still WWE Women’s Champion. Candice says she will happily help Nia anytime and wanted to get her hands on Bayley. Tiffy isn’t happy with Candice and Nia blames Byron for causing drama.

-Solo up next!

-This week on RAW: Reed/Rollins II, Bron Breaker defends against Sheamus!

-To the video as LA Knight gets a win over Berto and as he celebrates, he walks into an attack from a returning and sinister looking, Shinsuke Nakamura! Cool!

-Back to where we started with Bloodline Wars and we find out Bronson Reed is the 5th member of the New Bloodline. Fantastic choice actually and it fits. I assume it will be a way to draw Seth into the match reluctantly. The dynamic with him and Roman on the same team should be interesting.

-We go back to Roman finally making the call to The Wiseman and it gets a great pop. No Heyman though as his number is not in service. Many questions and intrigue!

-The New Bloodline celebrate backstage as Byron Saxton tries to get a word with them. Solo confirms Bronson is his fifth member heading into War Games. This is a message sent to everyone on SmackDown and RAW. They are off to celebrate. “I LOVE YOU SOLO.” Jacob Fatu is amazing!

-Megan closes shop for this week and we are out. Thanks for reading!