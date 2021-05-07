wrestling / News

90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield Makes Pro Wrestling Debut (Video)

May 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paola Mayfield

Paola Mayfield, who stared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, has made her official professional wrestling debut. Mayfield posted to Twitter to note that she made her debut and shared video of the match on YouTube. You can see both below.

Mayfield appeared on the 2014 season of the TLC series and, has said she trained with JB Cool of Florida promotion FEW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paola Mayfield, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading