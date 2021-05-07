wrestling / News
90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield Makes Pro Wrestling Debut (Video)
May 7, 2021 | Posted by
Paola Mayfield, who stared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, has made her official professional wrestling debut. Mayfield posted to Twitter to note that she made her debut and shared video of the match on YouTube. You can see both below.
Mayfield appeared on the 2014 season of the TLC series and, has said she trained with JB Cool of Florida promotion FEW.
Watch my wrestling debut on my YouTube channel loves!! https://t.co/jgsswUN2RT #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/2l1c3pmLAV
— 𝓟𝓪𝓸𝓵𝓪 𝓜𝓪𝔂𝓯𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓭 (@paolamayfield) May 5, 2021
