AAA Announces Triplemania Regia For June 15
April 23, 2025 | Posted by
AAA have announced that this year’s Triplemania Regia will happen on June 15 at Arena Monterrey in Monterry, Mexico. This is the first show announced since WWE revealed their acquisition of the promotion this past Saturday.
¡Prepárate para gritar, brincar, emocionarte y vivir la lucha libre como nunca! 💥
Triplemanía Regia llegará para encender la sultana del norte con un evento magno de otro nivel. 🤯
📍 Arena Monterrey.
🗓️ 15 de Junio. | ⌚ 6:00 PM.
🎟️ Venta de boletos a partir de las 11 AM.… pic.twitter.com/k7UoWlAdtv
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 23, 2025
