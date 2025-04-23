wrestling / News

AAA Announces Triplemania Regia For June 15

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAA Triplemania Regia

AAA have announced that this year’s Triplemania Regia will happen on June 15 at Arena Monterrey in Monterry, Mexico. This is the first show announced since WWE revealed their acquisition of the promotion this past Saturday.

