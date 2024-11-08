AAA & CMLL Veteran Scorpio Jr. Passes Away

Scorpio Jr., who had a 40-year career with stints in CMLL and AAA, has passed away. El Hijo del Santo issued a statement on Twitter Thursday night announcing Scorpio’s passing, as you can see below. He was 58 years old.

Santo wrote:

“”We join the grief that overwhelms the family of our great friend and colleague. Que En Paz Descanse.”

Scorpio Jr.’s real name was Rafael Nunez and was the son of Scorpio. He was a two-time CMLL World Tag Team Champion, winning the titles with Bestia Salvaje. He held the UWA/UWF Tag Team Championships with Shu El Guerrero and the UWA Trios Championships three times. He debuted in 1988 and was a masked wrestler, losing his mask in a March 19th, 1999 match where he and Bestia Salvaje against El Hijo del Santo & Negro Casas.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Scorpio Jr.