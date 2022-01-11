AAA Live Show Announced for WrestleCon 2022

– WrestleCon has announced that AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide will be holding a live show for Session 1 at WrestleCon 2022. The AAA show will be held at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas on March 31 during WrestleMania Week. You can check out the announcement below.

General admission seating for the event is included with the SuperFan ticket, along with individual Session 1 tickets. The show will start at 5:00 pm local time.

As previously noted, Impact Wrestling and NJPW Strong will also be holding shows during WrestleCon 2022.