AAA Mega Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
April 15, 2023 | Posted by
Next week’s special Saturday night episode of AEW Rampage will feature an AAA Mega Championship match. Tony Khan announced on Friday that El Hijo Del Vikingo will defend his championship against Dralistico on next week’s show, which airs Saturday night on TNT.
The show airs on a special day due to the NHL Playoffs airing next Friday on TNT.
Saturday Night #AEWRampage
On a Special Night, Next Sat 4/22
10pm ET/9pm CT
AAA Mega Championship@vikingo_aaa vs @DRALISTICO_LFI
The incredible Vikingo returns to AEW in his Rampage debut to defend his AAA Mega Championship against LFI's Dralistico, next Saturday on Rampage! pic.twitter.com/SfngsgwQ6D
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 15, 2023
