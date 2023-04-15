wrestling / News

AAA Mega Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

April 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 4-22-23 Image Credit: AEW

Next week’s special Saturday night episode of AEW Rampage will feature an AAA Mega Championship match. Tony Khan announced on Friday that El Hijo Del Vikingo will defend his championship against Dralistico on next week’s show, which airs Saturday night on TNT.

The show airs on a special day due to the NHL Playoffs airing next Friday on TNT.

