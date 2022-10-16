wrestling / News

AAA News: Pentagon Jr. Beats Villano IV in Mask vs. Mask Match At TripleMania XXX, Konnan Named Head Of Talent Relations

October 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Villano IV AAA TripleMania XXX Image Credit: Lucha Libre AAA

– Pentagon Jr. defeated Villano IV in a bloody Mask vs. Mask match at AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City on Saturday night. Last night’s show was main evented by the mask vs. mask affair, which saw the Lucha Bros. member defeat Villano. The latter wrestler unmasked as a result:

– Also at last night’s show, Konnan appeared and announced that he had been named the company’s head of talent relations. He was then attacked by The Vipers (Cibernetico, Latigo, Abismo Negro Jr & Toxin) but got his revenge later in the night:

