wrestling / News
AAA News: Pentagon Jr. Beats Villano IV in Mask vs. Mask Match At TripleMania XXX, Konnan Named Head Of Talent Relations
– Pentagon Jr. defeated Villano IV in a bloody Mask vs. Mask match at AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City on Saturday night. Last night’s show was main evented by the mask vs. mask affair, which saw the Lucha Bros. member defeat Villano. The latter wrestler unmasked as a result:
Conocemos la identidad de Villano IV.
De nombre Tomás Díaz Mendoza de 57 años de edad. 42 años de carrera en la lucha libre mexicana. #Triplemania30 | #TriplemaníaXXX | #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/s9He2DOiKN
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 16, 2022
Penta is not playing games!#triplemania pic.twitter.com/gysQK75urT
— Lucha Brothers MX [fans] (@LuchaBrothersmx) October 16, 2022
Respect to Villano IV and congratulations to Penta for his victory. #triplemania pic.twitter.com/0ckb6S329a
— Lucha Brothers MX [fans] (@LuchaBrothersmx) October 16, 2022
– Also at last night’s show, Konnan appeared and announced that he had been named the company’s head of talent relations. He was then attacked by The Vipers (Cibernetico, Latigo, Abismo Negro Jr & Toxin) but got his revenge later in the night:
Konnan getting stomped out. Damn.#TripleManiaXXX pic.twitter.com/xfi5lvhTeW
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 16, 2022
ITS ST… KONNAN #LuchaLibreAAA #TriplemaníaXXX pic.twitter.com/erVEIzMSqO
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) October 16, 2022
Konnan @Konnan5150 is back!! #Trending #live #LuchaLibreMexicana #Lucha #TripleManiaXXX #TripleMania30 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/6GdmMufn9O
— The Guardian Of Chaos (@bigdaddyGOC) October 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dakota Kai On How Her WWE Return Came Together, Which NXT Star She Wants To Join Damage CTRL
- MJF On If He Ever Thinks About Wrestling at WrestleMania, His Relationship with Paul Heyman
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite
- Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended