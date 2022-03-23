AAA Sets Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti & More for TripleMania XXX: Monterrey

TripleMania XXX: Monterrey has added a host of AEW stars in the Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Andrade El Idolo. Fightful reports that the full card for the April 30th show has been revealed, and you can see the full lineup below:

* Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Round One Match: Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr.

* Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara vs Sexy Star & Octagon Jr. vs. Maravilla & Latigo

* Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Round One Match:LA Park vs. Villano IV

* Laredo Kid & A Surprise Entrant vs. Johnny Superstar & Taurus vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

* Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Round One Match:Rayo de Jalisco Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr.

* Pagano, Bandido & Taya vs. Andrade El Idolo, Deonna Purazzo & Cibernetico

* Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Round One Match:Psycho Clown vs. Canek

* Rey Fenix & Hijo del Vikingo vs. The Young Bucks