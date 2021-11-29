AAA Tried to Arrange Confrontation Between Former UFC Stars For Triplemania Regia

PWInsider reports that during a recent episode of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan revealed that AAA attempted to set up a confrontation between former UFC stars Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos for Triplemania Regia. The event happens Saturday at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium. Velasquez is already set to appear on the show, teaming with Pagano and Psycho Clown against LA Park, Rey Escorpion and Taurus.

Konnan stated that the plan had Dos Santos arriving after the match to challenge Velasquez. However, it wasn’t able to happen due to Santos having other commitments he was scheduled for. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi confirmed the story on Twitter and said that Dan Lambert would have been with JDS.

I had heard this, too. The pitch was to fly dos Santos and Dan Lambert down to Mexico and JDS would have started a storyline in AAA with his old UFC rival Cain Velasquez. Would have been fun, but dos Santos couldn’t do it https://t.co/bteYb9tf5k — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 27, 2021

Dos Santos and Velasquez are no strangers to each other, having competed in a trilogy of UFC fights. Dos Santos won the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Velasquez in 2011, who won it back in 2012. Velasquez then successfully defend against Dos Santos in 2013.