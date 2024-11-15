wrestling / News

UPDATED: Jackson Drake, Aaron Rourke, Brad Baylor Announced As WWE ID Recruits

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE ID Logo, Rob Van Dam Image Credit: WWE

UPDATE 2: WWE announced another WWE ID recruit on Thursday night in Jackson Drake. Drake was announced as a member of the program at Fire Star Pro Wrestling’s event, as you can see below.

Drake has competed for a number of independent promotions including DEADLOCK Pro, the NWA, and SHW.

UPDATE: Brad Baylor has joined Aaron Rourke as Thursday’s new WWE ID recruits. Like Rourke, Baylor was announced at Wrestling Open as joining the developmental program:

ORIGINAL: WWE has announced its latest WWE ID recruit in Aaron Rourke. Rourke was announced at Wrestling Open as the latest recruit in the new developmental program.

Rourke has worked regularly for Beyond Wrestling with other appearances at Limitless Wrestling, Create-A-Pro Wrestling, and wXw.

