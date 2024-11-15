UPDATE 2: WWE announced another WWE ID recruit on Thursday night in Jackson Drake. Drake was announced as a member of the program at Fire Star Pro Wrestling’s event, as you can see below.

Drake has competed for a number of independent promotions including DEADLOCK Pro, the NWA, and SHW.

The Reign of the Reaper just got taken to another level. Congratulations to the reigning @FSPWrestling Heavyweight Champion @JacksonDrake03 on receiving his earned @WWEID tonight at Afterburn, presented by @KozonePro pic.twitter.com/8JSEDI43vR — Chris Riddle (@ChrisRiddle) November 15, 2024

UPDATE: Brad Baylor has joined Aaron Rourke as Thursday’s new WWE ID recruits. Like Rourke, Baylor was announced at Wrestling Open as joining the developmental program:

ORIGINAL: WWE has announced its latest WWE ID recruit in Aaron Rourke. Rourke was announced at Wrestling Open as the latest recruit in the new developmental program.

Rourke has worked regularly for Beyond Wrestling with other appearances at Limitless Wrestling, Create-A-Pro Wrestling, and wXw.