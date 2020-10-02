AAW Alive Results 10.1.20: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton Win Tag Team Titles, More

AAW held their latest show on Thursday with AAW Alive, featuring the crowning of new Tag Team Champions in Ace Austin & Madman Fulton, plus more. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* AAW Heritage Championship: Hakim Zane (w/ Karam) (c) def. Travis Titan

* Jake Something def. Karam

JAKE SOMETHING HAS ARRIVED AT #AAW_ALIVE! He has answered Karam’s open challenge and the match is now underway!@JakeSomething_ @karampro_ https://t.co/4tuox4R1sI pic.twitter.com/beSTitUoqB — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 2, 2020

* Elayna Black def. Skye Blue

* Matthew Justice def. Manders

In the fourth match of #AAW_ALIVE, Matt Justice defeats The One Called Manders after a dive off a scissor lift through a table!@ThrashJustice @1called_manders @FiteTV https://t.co/4tuox4R1sI pic.twitter.com/41g0xCqmls — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 2, 2020

* Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado) & Gringo Loco def. Ace Perry, Stephen Wolf & Trey Miguel

* Hyan def. Christi Jaynes

* AAW Tag Team Championships: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton def. Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) to win the titles.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Jake Crist