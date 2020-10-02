wrestling / News
AAW Alive Results 10.1.20: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton Win Tag Team Titles, More
AAW held their latest show on Thursday with AAW Alive, featuring the crowning of new Tag Team Champions in Ace Austin & Madman Fulton, plus more. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:
* AAW Heritage Championship: Hakim Zane (w/ Karam) (c) def. Travis Titan
* Jake Something def. Karam
JAKE SOMETHING HAS ARRIVED AT #AAW_ALIVE!
He has answered Karam’s open challenge and the match is now underway!@JakeSomething_ @karampro_ https://t.co/4tuox4R1sI pic.twitter.com/beSTitUoqB
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 2, 2020
* Elayna Black def. Skye Blue
* Matthew Justice def. Manders
In the fourth match of #AAW_ALIVE, Matt Justice defeats The One Called Manders after a dive off a scissor lift through a table!@ThrashJustice @1called_manders @FiteTV https://t.co/4tuox4R1sI pic.twitter.com/41g0xCqmls
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 2, 2020
* Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado) & Gringo Loco def. Ace Perry, Stephen Wolf & Trey Miguel
TREY MIGUEL HAS ARRIVED AT #AAW_ALIVE as Stephen Wolf’s mystery tag team partner!@TheTreyMiguel @StephenWolf309 pic.twitter.com/cJPj1j3MZb
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 2, 2020
* Hyan def. Christi Jaynes
* AAW Tag Team Championships: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton def. Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) to win the titles.
The winners, AND NEW AAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS defeating the Besties in the World – Ace Austin & Madman Fulton!#AAW_Alive@The_Ace_Austin @FultonWorld @FiteTV https://t.co/4tuox4R1sI pic.twitter.com/jpmNLa29RB
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 2, 2020
* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Jake Crist
