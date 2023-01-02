wrestling / News
AAW Unstoppable Full Results 12.30.2022: AAW Heavyweight Championship, AAW Women’s Championship, & More
The Unstoppable event was hosted by AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined on December 30 in Chicago, IL. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.
*AAW Tag Team Championships Match: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
*Ren Jones defeated Brayden Lee
*Fred Yehi defeated Gary Jay
*Masha Slamovich wins the Chi Town Rumble Match
*AAW Heritage Championship Match: Davey Vega defeated Crash Jaxon
*AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes defeated Sierra
*AAW Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Christi Jaynes
*AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something defeated Mance Warner
THE WINNER OF THE CHI-TOWN RUMBLE – MASHA SLAMOVICH!!
She now has a title shot of any AAW championship of her choosing at ANY TIME!@mashaslamovich #AAWUnstoppable
📺: @HighspotsWN pic.twitter.com/Sd3op7zMrf
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 31, 2022
I called that she would win the Rumble but wasn't expecting her to come out and win the AAW Women's Championship. I was jumping up and down, losing my shit! I'm so happy for you @mashaslamovich you're a superstar! #AAWUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/3acuUM1W9p
— MJ ⚡️Ⓥ (@MisfitMJ) December 31, 2022
#AAWUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/mDkp9WPeQF
— Ⓢⓒⓗⓜⓘⓓⓣ (@TripodReynolds) December 31, 2022
This absolute beast of a man @JakeSomething_ #AAWUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/lM2r8DsKAB
— MJ ⚡️Ⓥ (@MisfitMJ) December 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Says CM Punk Called Him After All Out Brawl, How Accurate Reporting Has Been
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022
- AEW Was Kept In Loop About WWE & NJPW Working Together For Karl Anderson
- Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name