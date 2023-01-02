AAW Unstoppable Full Results 12.30.2022: AAW Heavyweight Championship, AAW Women’s Championship, & More

The Unstoppable event was hosted by AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined on December 30 in Chicago, IL. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*AAW Tag Team Championships Match: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

*Ren Jones defeated Brayden Lee

*Fred Yehi defeated Gary Jay

*Masha Slamovich wins the Chi Town Rumble Match

*AAW Heritage Championship Match: Davey Vega defeated Crash Jaxon

*AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes defeated Sierra

*AAW Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Christi Jaynes

*AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something defeated Mance Warner

THE WINNER OF THE CHI-TOWN RUMBLE – MASHA SLAMOVICH!! She now has a title shot of any AAW championship of her choosing at ANY TIME!@mashaslamovich #AAWUnstoppable 📺: @HighspotsWN pic.twitter.com/Sd3op7zMrf — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 31, 2022