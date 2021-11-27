AAW The Windy City Classic XVI Results: New Champions Crowned

AAW held the Windy City Classic XVI event on Friday night, featuring the crowning of new champions and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Wrestling-News.net:

* AAW Women’s Championship Contenders Fatal Four Way Match: Christi Jaynes defeated Charli Evans, Lady Frost and Sierra

* Silas Young defeated 1 Called Manders

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Skye Blue defeated Allysin Kay (c)

* 8-Man Ladder Match (Winner Earns A Future Championship Shot Of Their Choosing): SCHAFF defeated Ren Jones, Storm Grayson, Gringo Loco, Frontman Jah-C, Jake Lander, Brayden Lee & Hartenbower

* Bourbon Street Fight: Ace Austin & Myron Reed defeated Hakim Zane & Karam

* Russ Jones defeated Larry D

* AAW Tag Team Championships Match: Ace Perry & Alex Hammerstone defeated Jake Something & Dante Leon (c)

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Contenders Fatal Four Way Match: Rich Swann defeated Josh Alexander, Brody King and Davey Vega

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett defeated Fred Yehi (c)