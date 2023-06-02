Abdullah The Butcher Said No To Barbed Wire Matches In Japan, Explains Why

Abdullah The Butcher worked a lot of extreme matches in his career, but he turned down barbed wire matches in Japan and recently explained why. The hardcore legend appeared on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw and talked about why he refused to do the matches with Japanese talent. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On turning down barbed wire matches in Japan: “I say, ‘No, I will not have a barbed wire match. You understand?’ In a way, I wasn’t scared of the thing but a lot of people did not know how to work a barbed wire match. They would throw you into the damn wire, scar you up.”

On the one person he was willing to do barbed wire with: “Me and Dusty Rhodes, we had barbed wire matches because he knew how to work ’em. But you can’t work with some guy who don’t know how to work it. And a lot of the Japanese guys did not know how to work a barbed wire match.”