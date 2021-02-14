Accuser in 1980s WWE Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reportedly Takes Own Life

Tom Cole, who was one of the key accusers in the “ring boy” scandal that saw WWE hit with sexual misconduct allegations in the late ’80s and early ’90s, has passed away due to suicide according to his brother. Lee Cole posted to Twitter on Friday stating that Tom took his own life and blasted Vince and Linda McMahon for their alleged role in the matter.

Lee posted:

“My brother Tom Committed suicide a couple of hours ago. Vince Mc Mahon and his wife Linda let child molesters into their companies years ago and did everything possible to cover up what they did to my brother. I hope you can sleep good at night Vince. Our family suffers. Thank U”

He went on to share video of an interview with Tom as well as other details of the allegations. Tom Cole worked as a ring boy in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and eventually accused Terry Garvin and announcer Mel Phillips of sexual harassment and more. He noted in a 1999 interview that Garvin offered him a warehouse job and drove him to Garvin’s home, claiming his wife and kids were there. When they weren’t, he said that he’d forgotten that his family was in Florida. Cole alleged that Garvin played a pornographic video and offered to perform oral sex. Cole refused and Garvin refused to take him home, resulting in Cole sleeping in Garvin’s van. When Garvin dropped him off at the warehouse the next day, Phillips told him that Garvin no longer wanted him to work there.

Cole also made allegations that Phillips sexually harassed him as well, and said that Pat Patterson grabbed his buttocks. He eventually reached an out of court settlement with the company and Garvin and Phillips were fired. Vince McMahon said in a 1992 interview with Larry King that he had no knowledge of the alleged incidents.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Cole.

