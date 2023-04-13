Ace Austin Says Joining Bullet Club Was a ‘No-Brainer Decision’

Ace Austin is representing the Bullet Club in Impact Wrestling, and he didn’t need to be asked twice when the offer to join the group came. Austin and Chris Bey are members of the stable and the Impact World Tag Team Champions, and Austin recently discussed joining on during a conversation with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.com.

“When I had the opportunity to go to Japan for the first time, the Best of the Super Juniors, I wasn’t going to Japan thinking to myself, ‘Oh, I want to get into Bullet Club,'” Austin said (per Wrestling Inc). “I just wanted to break in there and make a name for myself in the best way I could. I wanted to represent Impact Wrestling as X-Division Champion in the best way I could.”

He continued, “But when the opportunity for Bullet Club showed itself, while I was there in Japan, it was kind of a no-brainer. That’s the top of the industry right there. So if I want to be on top, of course, that was just a no-brainer decision.”

Austin and Bey are set to defend the Impact World Tag Team Championships at Impact Rebellion against the Motor City Machine Guns.