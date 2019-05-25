Ace Romero Is Ready to Win the Casino Battle Royale, Reveals Which Double or Nothing Match He’s Looking Forward To

– Ace Romero spoke with Fightful at Starrcast II about his participation in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, plus more. Highlights are below:

On how he’s feeling heading into the match: “I’m feeling good and confident. I’m ready to go. I’m cutting pounds to be a little more agile, a little tougher. I’m gonna take home the win.”

On possibly facing the winner of Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title: “Doesn’t matter [if it’s Chris Jericho or Kenny Omega]. I’d beat them both in the same night if I had to.”

On what match he’s most looking forward to: “Cody and Dustin. It’ll be an interesting one. It’s gonna be a killer, a lot of emotion going into it. Big history. ”

On his pounce to Anthony Gaines at ESW that went viral: “It was pretty crazy. As soon as we collided and made impact, he was gone. They still haven’t found the guy. He’s gone.”

On working in MLW: “It’s a great experience. They all have a lot of knowledge and experience behind them. It’s cool to be there, sitting under their learning tree.”