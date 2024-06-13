Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.12.24  

Michael Ornelas , a predominantly white male from Texas, takes on Cracker Barrel! No bias there!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Stay tuned till the middle of the report for an announcement that has nothing to do with wrestling and everything to do with me!

We are in Des Moines, Iowa, and yours and my World Champion is here!

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana are here! Iowa is loud and proud, man, as Swerve welcomes us to Dynamite.

He brings up Forbidden Door and his match with Will. Two stars, one killer in that ring. He told Will ten years ago, once you develop that killer instinct, no one could stop him. Even a year ago, Will vs Kenny, he saw an assassin get the job done. A few months later, Revolution, Takeshita, an assassin got the job done. Then Dynasty, an assassin got the job done. Double or Nothing…..not really. Didn’t see that assassin. When it comes to Swerve, he is not a target to hesitate on. He’s Killshot for a reason. If you don’t pull the trigger, he sure as hell will. He respects Will. He is a fighting champion, unlike the EVPs.

Speaking of Los Diablos, The Young Bucks, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada comes out. Okada says it is his house, bitch.

Nick wants to talk aabout how dominate The Elite have been. They took out Omega, helped break Kingston’s leg, and destroyed Team AEW. Half the roster is gone because of them. It feels pretty damned good. All the trolls and bots doubt them. Even the wrestlers in the back don’t think they’re violent enough. They want to challenge AEWs best in the most violent match in AEW – Blood and Guts.

Matt says this is where Swerve comes into the picture. They dig him, think he’s cool. He’s young and a champ just like them, so they have a question – would he like to join them.

To make it official, Matt gives Swerve the pair of Reeboks off his feet.

Swerve says first of all, he doesn’t wear size 9. Second, nobody wears pearls anymore. Third, he is a business man, but also a philanthropist and tells Nana to toss the shoes into the crowd.

Matt sees a bug flying around, it’s an injury bug and it just landed on Swerve.

Before the four can attack, The Acclaimed show up.

Out comes Christopher Daniels immediately after and says he’d let t his go but they got a stacked card, so everyone needs to get out of the ring and head backstage. Except for Jack Perry, because he is in action right now!

Dustin Rhodes vs Jack Perry

Jack attacks before the bell, but Dustin gets his licks back They end up outside where Jack sends Dustin into the steps then rips off the soft mat, exposing the cement. Jack locks Dustin under his legs, lifts up for a piledriver, but Dustin hits a back body drop! We see that Dustin bladed.

We are BACK and Jack has Dustin choked up in the ring. Jack runs for a knee but Dustin stands quickly, grabs Jack, and hits a sick powerslam! Knee, uppercut, bulldog from Dustin. Jack pulls himself up in the corner. There’s a chair nearby. Dustin mounts, hits some punches. Dustin sets up for the nut kick. Dustin picks up the chair, Aubrey grabs it and sends it outside, giving Dustin the opportunity to kick him in the nuts! He goes to finish with a Cross Rhodes, Jack escapes, punch from Dustin, another, another, elbow to the head! Tries again for Cross Rhodes, hits it! COVER! 1..2…..NO!!!!

Jack takes Dustin to the mat outside, grabs him by the head, DDT TO DUSTIN! Jack rolls into the ring, all the way to the center, and asks for Dustin to be counted out. Dustin rolls in at 9. Dustin tries to hype himself up as Aubrey asks if he wants to continue. Dustin pulls himself up. Jack with a low blow and Aubrey doesn’t see it!

Dustin is on his knees. Jack stands in the corner. Dustin with his middle finger! Running knee from Jack! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jack Perry



Total Rating:

Match Time:

Backstage, Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe are standing by with Renee.

Kyle says they are pros, and they can wrestle Saturday and tag Wednesday.

Orange says he thinks he has some people that have his back, but one person he’s not worried about is Willow Nightingale, who comes up behind Orange with a smile.

Mark asks for the mic and eloquently expresses the following:

“For a battle looms, and what are we if not the scars of said battles? Perhaps it is within the linked arms of me and my brothers that we find strength. Let us band together – me, with my rugged attributes, Kyle with his violent nature, my clementine friend, Cassidy. Oh, the excitement that shakes through our body is paramount. Oh, indeed it is.”

Or something like that.

Rush vs Jobberto

Rush destroys this man like I destroy Chipotle.



Winner: Rush

Dat boy bad

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:24

Rush goes over to Justin Roberts and snatches the mic from him. He tells the crowd to shut up then runs over to the jobber. He steps on the neck of Jobberto Del Toro, calling him a typical American and weak. He corners the guy and starts punching him down then hits a knee. He goes for a running knee, but MJF’s music hits and our Burberry Bad Ass comes down to remove his jacket!

MJF runs into the ring, gives Rush a right, Rush fires back, then security comes in only for MJF and Rush to dispatch them quickly. MJF in the corner, Rush in the opposite corner. They slow turn to realize they’re alone. They meet in the middle with fists! MJF bites Rush, Rush heads outside, grabs the boots, and sends MJF into the barricade. MJF returns the favor and tosses Rush into the crowd. MJF follows, beats him down while the bell rings over and over. Punch from MJF, Rush sends him into the steps bannister. They continue to fiht against the beautiful Iowanians.

They continue the fight backtage where Rush throws some random shit at MJF only for MJF to drop him onto and through a table. Rush rolls over and stands, grabbing a trash can in the process. Here come wrestlers and security now, keeping both men apart.

Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Roderick Strong

OC and Strong to start. Tag to Kyle. Tag to Kyle. Kyle with a knee! Tag to Mark. Tag to Takeshita. Tey meet in the middle, rights back and forth. Kyle rakes the eyes, to the ropes, Mark slides under, and palm strikes the mid, then sends him into the corner. HUGE chop! Tag to OC. OC flies, gets caught, flings him into Mark, then big boots Kyle down and drops OC down between his legs! Running knee to Orange! Tag to Kyle. They double team OC with awhip, OC ducks under, hops up high and hits a rana to both men. Kyle with a running knee to Takeshita off the apron, Strong big boots oC, Mark hits the ropes, ducks under Fletcher, then flies onto Strong on th outside! HERE COMES FLETCHER WITH A DIVE!!!! OC is alone in the ring as the other men fight outside! OC grabs the ropes, he looks to fly, springboard moonsault onto everyone!!!

OC stands tall then walks over to Trent. Takeshita is behind OC, turns him and gives him a huge right hand. Trent yells at OC from above.

We are back to Kyle hitting a dragon screw to Takeshita! Strong is in, here comes Kyle. Mark too! He kicks kyle int ohte corner, KOR fights Strong, runs to kick Fletcher! Strong and Mark in the center, chop back and forth. Kyle sends KOR outside! Chop to Kyle from Mark, turns and hits a right, blocks Strong, right palm. Redneck Kung Fu! He goes for a Crane Kick, Strong catches, elbow block form Mark, high kcik to Strong! He runs ino a boot, hops to the top rope but Mark drops him with an uppercut! Tag to OC! Mark dives through the ropes with a kick, hops over Takeshita’s swipe, but KOR big boots him! Mark flies off the pron with a neckbrekaer, sends Kyle into the ring! OC on the top rope, flies!!!! DDT!!!! COVER!!! 1..2……NO!!!

That was a sequence.

OR rips off theelbow pad, waits for the Orange Punch, but Takeshita holds the boot! Kyle with a running boot! Half and half! Superkick to KO! High knee! In comes Strong with a backbreaker, Briscoe with a fisherman’s!!! Takeshita in, kick from Mark! Double underhook, but Takeshita with a BLUE THUNDER BOMB!!!! OC IN! DDT TO TAKESHITA! KIP UP! Kyle is uP! OC ducks under, waist lock, switch, to the ropes, OC tries for another DDT but Kyle holds the head, Stun dog!!!! Kyle with an axe kick! Elbow strike! They go high low! OC to the top rope! Kick to Strong! Kyle takes advantange, locks. The head, Mark ets a blind tag, Kyle with a delayed brainbsuter on the buckle! FROGGY BOW!!! COVER!!! 1..2….NO!!! Strong breaks it up!

KOR in to lock the head with a guillotine! Ref tries to break it up. Mark underhooks for the driller, Takeshita in, rolling elbow, running knee!!! Kyle lifts up PILEDRIVER! COVER! 1..2…3!!!!!!

Winners; Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Roderick Strong

HOLLYYYYY SHIIIIIIIT!!! BRISCOE BABY!!!!

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 13:03

Trent Baretta attacks Orange Cassidy! He sends OC into the steps!

Willow Nightingale’s music hits!!!! BUT ITS KRIS STATLANDER! She sends Willow fling out and mounts her with right hands!

Stokely has a mic, tells her to wake up, then says when she goes back and watches this, there is a message: Next time she decides to get in their business, they’ll be dragging her ot the ER.

Stokely then take a picture with his phone.

Christopher Daniels is here to inform The Elite that they will have a match next week against opponents that will get a chance at their titles if they win.

Samoa Joe and Hook talk a bit before making their entrance.

We her the music of Nese and Daivari already playing a Hook and Joe walk out and attack! We see Shibata with the camera. Joe tosses Nese into the ring and the bell sounds.

Samoa Joe and Hook vs Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

Joe tosses around so more, effectively beating that ass. Hook gets the tag. Gets double teamed for abit, but does the Joe walk away thing then gets Redrum on Nese just as Joe has his own clutch on Daivari.

On the outside, Shibata has a choke hold on Sterling. Hook gets the submission.

Winners: Samoa Joe and Hook

That was fun. Not too sure I like the walk and talk quite yet, but we’ll see.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:28

For no good reason, my Macbook restarted and I was unable to cover the entirety of Mercedes’ match, but suffice to say, it was great, she can do no wrong, and she’s a five star machine.

It’s time for The Learning Tree!

Big Bill is out by himself to introduce the Michael Jordan of Michael Jordan’s, Chris jericho Jericho comes out with Bryan Kieth with a big wave, and asks who wants more TV Time, yo know he does. He’d like to thank the branches and shill a shirt.

Earlier today, he was eating corn, and gives Iowa some tips on how to grow cor properly. Kieth tells Iowa to respect Chris Jericho if they wanna grow good as corn.

Jericho respects all of his branches in the arena, at home, and backstage. There are a few youngsters who need his advice, and wants to invite them out now.

Here comes Private Party

Jericho says they’ve been doin great in AEW, but they have not been winning matches. Their basics are not up to snuff. He doesnt know who trained him, but he wasnt very good. Jericho was trained but Stu, and he knows a thing or two about how to do the basics properly. He watches their figh flying, it’s amazing, but they dont even climb the top rope properly. It’s technically nsound, guys.

Isaiah tells Jericho to teach them. They wanna see it. He’s a legend, OG, some would even call him the Caitlin Clark of AEW.

Jericho says ok, he will show them. He says this is how Owen taught him. Bottom rope, second, then top rope. See? Make sense? Did they learn?

Quen has a lesson from them.

Kassidy trips Jericho up on the top rope! lol. They send Keith out, then Bill. Kassidy to the top rope! SWANTON TO JERICHO! Quen next! Following th steps of Jericho. SHOOTING STAR!

We are BACK and Will Ospreay is asked how his body feels. Renee asks him about Daniel Garcia, but Will says he’s got to focus on Rey and a contract to sign, so he’s gotta go.

PAC gets a short promo saying he’s entering the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Hey All. It would mean THE WORLD to me if you checked out my short story on YouTube and left a comment! I genuinely wanna know what y’all think! Be sure to let me know you came from 411 if you do!

International Championship Match

Rey Fenix vs Will Ospreay

Rope work, Rey goes for a cutter, Will goes for a cutter, neither gets one, both stand tall and pose like badases. Rey kicks, Will blocks, hits a right. Chop. Whip and Rey ducks under, again, rana to Will! Both men on the apron! Will hits an elbow, into the ring, big boot sends Rey to the floor. Will hits the ropes, flies over, lands on his feet as Rey enters ,boot to the face, Ran through the ropes to the floor. Sends Will into the ring. Springboard splash and a cover for 1.2…NO!!!

We are BACK and Will has the cover on Rey for a 1..2..NO! Will double underhooks, Rey with a back body drop. Eats an elbow in th corner. Rising uppercut from Rey. Rey to the top rope! He fights Will at the top. Rey climbs with a whip kick to the face. Will out on the top rope. Rey to the apron. He climbs the corner, elbow from Will. Right hand, another, headbutt. Rey seated on the ropes. He hops up one level and hits a rana but Will lands on his feet!!! SICK! He ducks under, hits the ropes, DDT to Rey, BUT REY HOPS TO HIS FEET!!!!! Will is shocked! SHOCKED! Rey with a hook kick, heel kick from Will, Will tries for Hidden Blade, misses, goes for a kick, misses, Rey kicks, misses, both kick, hit shins, Rey grabs the head. Modified Air Raid!

We are BACK AGAIN and Rey has a submission on Will! He’s pulling back on the arm, Will grabs the legs so Rey turns this into a crucifix pin! Rey to the corner. Back elbow! To the top rope! Moon salt behind Will into a GERMAN! PIN! 1..2..NO!!!! Storm Bre—NO!! Rey reverses! Rollup! 1..2..NO!!! Will with a a kick, enziguri! OSCUTT—NO!!! Rey catches him, back body drop, Will lands on his feet, hits the ropes, OSCUTTTER!!!! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Will rips off the elbow pad! Hidden Blade attempt! But Rey hops up mid run and hits a surprise rana! SUPERKICK! REY rolls forward….right into a Hidden Blade!!!!!! Will to the top rope!

Rey sits up, Will looks over to Swerve! Will says this is his house. Will hops off with a Swerve Stomp! Hidden Blade!! COVER! 1..2…3!!!!!!

Winner:Will Ospreay

Fucking beautiful

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 15:06

Swerve hits the steps to stare Will down.

He climbs into the ring, and Will offers his hand out to shake.

Swerve is pissed, says Will still thinks it’s a damned game. This is real. This title can change Will’s life, but Swerve is the one standing in between that. Will is still a little child. Keep having these matches, because he can’t hold both worlds on his shoulders. He ain’t strong enough.

Will RIPS the AEW title away rom Swerve and holds both titles. He places them on his shoulders then turns to Swerve. He says they feel real comfortable on his shoulders.

Swerve grabs his title back and tells Will he’s lucky they’re still friends, because he’d put him in the grave otherwise.

End Show