Acey Romero Details Impact’s COVID-19 Precautions & Social Distancing Practices, Says He Feels Safe

Speaking with Jon Alba for the Living The Gimmick podcast, Impact Wrestling’s Acey Romero talked about the precautions that the company is taking while con ducting tapings. Impact is one of the few companies along with WWE and AEW to run shows during the pandemic. While WWE and AEW are taping every more or less other week, Impact has maintained its monthly taping schedule and is taking some other precautions as Romeo noted. You can check out the full audio and highlights below:

On what measures Impact has been taking in the pandemic: “Yeah, Impact’s been taking extreme measures. For starters, they recommend us two weeks before tapings to self-quarantine. And then for tapings itself, we have our own hotel rooms now. Usually we doubled up, but we’ve been having our own hotel rooms, which is been great. And then we get our temperature taken, and we get our blood/oxygen level taken. A bunch of more science-y stuff that I don’t even know about.”

“But they take the measures. Gloves, the antibacterial stuff, all that stuff, EMTs. They take all the measures, and they make sure after tapings that they’re checking people, see how we’re all doing. So I always feel safe. I never felt, or feel worried about coming to work and being at risk.”

On if they’re doing full COVID-19 testing: “Not full-blown COVID testing, as some would say. But like I said, they are doing their best. There’s only a certain amount of people that can be in the studio at a time while taping. Social distancing has definitely been put in play. And like I said, they check in on us to make sure we’re doing well and taking their precautions seriously.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Living The Gimmick with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.