Acey Romero On His Pounce Going Viral, Upcoming Match With Joey Ryan

– Impact Wrestling’s Acey Romero spoke with Wrestling Inc. for a new interview and discussed the traction his “pounce” move had gained online, plus more. Highlights are below:

On his “pounce” going viral: “It’s a crazy, crazy thing. I would never think in my career that I would go viral. You can have an awesome match and people could talk about in the wrestling world, but when you do something that everybody is talking about it, every major news outlet, it’s pretty overwhelming. It’s one of those things that happened and I consider myself lucky because it definitely helped out my career … It was crazy how celebrities were posting my gif of the pounce. It’s mind-blowing that I’ve never met these people but they know I exist. That’s pretty cool.”

On signing his Impact Wrestling contract on the spot at All Glory: “Scott [D’Amore] told me to trust him so I trusted him and I signed my life away [laughs].”

On his match with Joey Ryan coming up and Ryan’s penis flip gimmick: “My first thought is to stay away from the gimmick. I’m trying not to touch it. I love what Joey does. It’s not what he does, it’s the reaction he’s getting. If it’s going to get a good reaction and the fans love it, I think whatever’s happening and getting a reaction, that’s the way to go. So, no controversy on my end. I love anything that gets people talking and the fans enjoy.”

On Impact Wrestling leaning into intergender wrestling: “I think intergender wrestling is cool. I think it’s its own artform. There are a lot of very talented and strong females in pro wrestling and they’re getting their chance to go head-to-head with men and put on a great show. As far as Knockouts, I think myself and Jessica Havoc could tear it down and do something crazy if the opportunity ever came up.