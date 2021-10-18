ACH Returns To Wrestling In Atlanta, Confronts Buddy Matthews

ACH made his return to pro wrestling last night at an event for Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, where he confronted Buddy Matthews. ACH brought his GWC Championship with him. The company announced that the belt was reinstated and not vacated as originally planned. ACH announced back in June that he was stepping away from pro wrestling. The post on Instagram with the announcement has since been deleted.

Yes ACH is back and he's still the GWC Champion There was also a lot of other things that happened tonight #AWELOUD2

Here's the link https://t.co/Ysg8ek4mOH — Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment (@ATLWrestling) October 18, 2021