ACH Returns To Wrestling In Atlanta, Confronts Buddy Matthews

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ACH Albert Hardie Jr Jordan Myles, NXT, WWE

ACH made his return to pro wrestling last night at an event for Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, where he confronted Buddy Matthews. ACH brought his GWC Championship with him. The company announced that the belt was reinstated and not vacated as originally planned. ACH announced back in June that he was stepping away from pro wrestling. The post on Instagram with the announcement has since been deleted.

