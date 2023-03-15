Action Bronson On How His AEW Match Came About, Potentially Returning To Ring

Rapper Action Bronson made his in-ring debut at AEW Rampage Grand Slam last year, and he recently talked about the match and potentially returning to the ring. Bronson teamed with HOOK against Angelo Parker & Matt Menard at the show, and he talked with GQ about the experience. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On how the match at AEW Rampage Grand Slam came about: “I debuted my own shoe, Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Motherf**king Queens in front of 20,000. I’ve done a lot of crazy shit and it’s hard to articulate sometimes what I’ve done and I don’t really like to talk about it, but this was f**king crazy. I’ve been watching wrestling for my entire life. I got the call from the ECW legend Taz, I hear that they’re doing some sort of big show in Queens at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Grand Slam situation. Taz lets me know, ‘Listen man, we want to do an angle.’”

On prepping for the match: “So I start training. Ten weeks of training and being in the ring and it all culminated to me performing a song that me and Harry Fraud made in 2014. Arthur Ashe Stadium, 20,000 people, sold out. Motherf*ckers screaming. After I did the song, I got in the ring and I wrestled. I did moves, you know? I did a f**king running power slam. I showed athleticism and it was because of the grip that I had from the shoe.”

On a possible return to the ring: “I’m training. You see all of these medieval utensils around, so I’m always ready. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”