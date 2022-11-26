wrestling / News
Action Bronson Says He’s ‘Ready To Go’ for His Next Match in AEW
November 26, 2022 | Posted by
– At AEW Rampage Grand Slam in September, rapper Action Bronson made his AEW in-ring debut, teaming up with Hook to beat Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Bronson and asked him about doing more in pro wrestling.
Bronson said he’s waiting by the phone for his next match, stating, “I’m ready to go. I’m always ready.” Bronson went on to explain he thinks he can still compete for about another seven years. He continued, “I’m an old man, bro. I’m an old man. But, I still got some good athleticism in me. Seven more years of athleticism if I play my cards right. I’m telling you.”
You can see a video of TMZ’s chat with Action Bronson below:
