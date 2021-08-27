Adam Cole Cancels Twitch Stream, Removes WWE Link From Twitter

As previously reported, Adam Cole’s WWE contract has expired, allowing him to become a free agent. Fightful reported last weekend that, as of Sunday morning, Cole had not signed a new deal with the company. And now, Cole has made a few other moves that have people speculating as to what’s next for him.

Wrestling Inc. notes that Cole has removed a link to his WWE Shop page from his Twitter account, and it’s one that was reportedly still there as of Thursday night.

Cole also announced that he was canceling today’s Twitch stream, leading to more speculation regarding his next move.

“Hey Chugs Army….I’m very sorry but something has come up today and I won’t be able to stream today [frown emoji] I really really wish that I could. But I will keep you all posted on when the stream will be Saturday! Love you Chugs Army and thanks for understanding as always [folded hands emoji],” Cole wrote.

While some have pondered whether Cole could appear on Rampage, it’s worth noting that this week’s edition was taped (spoilers) on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, SmackDown will air live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.