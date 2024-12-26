Adam Cole Discusses Jon Moxley’s Current Run, Creative Vision

– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, AEW star Adam Cole discussed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his current persona. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“When I do think of Moxley, I do think of danger. Right now, Moxley is in such an interesting position where it’s maybe the most passionate I’ve ever seen him. He clearly has a vision for where he wants things to go, where he wants to go, and where AEW wants to go. When Moxley is this laser focused, I don’t know if he can be stopped right now.”

At AEW Worlds End, Jon Moxley will defend his world title in a Fatal 4-Way bout against Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, and Jay White. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 28 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.