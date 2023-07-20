wrestling / News
Adam Cole & MJF Win Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole and MJF have a World Tag Team Championship match, winning the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on AEW Dynamite. The odd couple tag team defeated Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara on tonight’s show to win the tournament, finally hitting MJF’s sought-after double clothesline during the match.
Cole and MJF will face FTR for the Tag Team Championships on the July 29th episode of AEW Collision.
RATE THIS DANCE!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournamentFinals @The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @GarciaWrestling | @sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/EcgIH4dNAA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
MJF JUST DID A DIVE! He's a changed man!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournamentFinals @The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @GarciaWrestling | @sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/HuHQzFPkZo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournamentFinals @The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @GarciaWrestling | @sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/RqSehyoT70
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
