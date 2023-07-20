Adam Cole & MJF Win Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and MJF have a World Tag Team Championship match, winning the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on AEW Dynamite. The odd couple tag team defeated Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara on tonight’s show to win the tournament, finally hitting MJF’s sought-after double clothesline during the match.

Cole and MJF will face FTR for the Tag Team Championships on the July 29th episode of AEW Collision.