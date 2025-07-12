– Just announced by Renee Paquette on the AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour pre-show, Adam Cole is injured and not medically cleared for tonight’s All In Texas event. As a result, the title is being vacated, and a new match has been made to crown a new champion. Instead, there will be a Fatal 4-Way match to crown a new champion.

It will now be Kyle Fletcher vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia. The winner will be crowned the new TNT Champion. Guevara and Rhodes are also the ROH World Tag Team Champions as The Sons of Texas. They are already scheduled for action on the Zero Hour pre-show, teaming with The Von Erichs against Shane Taylor Promotions. Guevara and Rhodes are both native Texans.

Tony Khan wrote on the news on social media regarding Adam Cole and AEW All In Texas, “#AEWAllInTexas 3pm ET/12pm PT On ppv THIS AFTERNOON 4-Way Match For the Vacant @TNTdrama Title Daniel Garcia vs @dustinrhodes vs @kylefletcherpro vs @sammyguevara With TNT Champion Adam Cole injured and not cleared to wrestle, it’s a 4-Way Fight for the vacant TNT Title today!”

There are no other details yet on the nature of Adam Cole’s injury. AEW All In Texas is set for later tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.