Adam Cole on How Roderick Strong Helped Undisputed Era Feel Special

– During a recent appearance on The Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Adam Cole discussed his time in WWE NXT and The Undisputed Era stable, and how Roderick Strong eventually joining the group made it feel special. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Cole on being pitched the idea of The Undisputed Era: “I remember thinking when I first got there, I had no idea what I was going to do. Bobby Fish had no idea what he was going to do. Kyle O’Reilly, same thing. Then the idea was pitched that the three of us were going to work together.”

Cole on when the group started to feel special with Roderick Strong: “But when the group truly felt special is when Roddy showed up. The three of us together, it was awesome, it was fun, but when Roddy became a part of the group, that’s when I was like, ‘We’re cooking on all cylinders.’ It felt organic, it felt real.”

Roderick Strong recently signed with AEW, making his debut last month.