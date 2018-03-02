Adam Cole Says He Is Happy He Went to NXT Instead of Raw or Smackdown

– Adam Cole spoke with MLive.com for a new interview discussing his debuting on NXT instead of the main roster and more. Highlights are below:

On his first year with WWE: “I always think back to that first night in Brooklyn, where I debuted, and it was this total surprise. I just remember thinking, ‘I hope they care, I hope they remember me.’ The way they embraced me that night, I knew it was the start of something special.”

On getting support from Kevin Owens: “Kevin has always gone above and beyond in being supportive of me in my journey. To have him there to support me was awesome. Talk about another friendship that will never go away.”

On believing in NXT and not going to RAW or SmackDown first: “NXT is something I really believe in and still do. This is made up of young passionate people that want to make a name for themselves. I wanted to be a part of WWE, and part of NXT first as if I went to Raw or SmackDown right away I would always wonder what NXT would have been like. The coaches, the team and hands-on approach is really cool and I will be able to look back see how happy I was to be a part of this.”