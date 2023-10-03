Adam Copeland Isn’t Sure if Beth Phoenix Will Follow Him to AEW

Speaking during the recent AEW WrestleDream post-show, Adam Copeland (fka WWE’s Edge) responded to inquiries about the possibility of his spouse, Beth Phoenix, joining him at his new promotion (per Fightful). Copeland credited Phoenix for her consistent support of and contributions to his own career and commented on his support of the idea. He wasn’t able to offer any predictions for her future bookings, however. You can find a highlight from Copeland and watch the full scrum below.

On if Phoenix might join him in AEW: “Anytime I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I’m going to be super excited about that. I don’t know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable. I love being around her, obviously, and we’ve had a blast when we did get to work together. Where she will be instrumental without anyone knowing it is she is my sounding board. If you see me do something that you think worked, it was always bounced off Beth and she always gives me better ideas back. It’s kind of amazing to be married to a Hall of Famer. It’s pretty cool. Who can suplex you [laughs].”