Adam Copeland On When He Finally Started Calling Himself An Actor

Adam Copeland says that it took an Emmy nomination for him to finally start referring to himself as an actor. The AEW star has worked semi-regularly as an actor since 2011 with roles on shows like Haven, Vikings, The Flash and the current Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as well as a number of film roles. Copeland spoke with TMZ Sports and noted that he never considered himself an actor until he received an Children’s & Family Emmy Awards nomination for his role as Ares in Percy Jackson for Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program last month that he considered himself on. You can see highlights from the discussion below:

On not considering himself an actor until the nomination: “[I] fell in love with it but I still kind of refused to call myself an actor. It wasn’t until my manager called me with the Emmy nomination news. He goes, ‘So do you consider yourself an actor now?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I kind of have to.'”

On getting nominated: “When I first became an actor, I remember Beth saying, ‘You’re going to be the first wrestler nominated for an Emmy.’ I went, ‘Okay, yeah. Sure, honey. I appreciate that. You’re my biggest cheerleader. Thanks.'”