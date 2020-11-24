wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Pearce Pokes Fun At His Raw Verbal Flub, New Day vs. Hurt Business Clip
– Adam Pearce ended up trending online after making a verbal flub on Raw, and the WWE Producer wasn’t afraid to poke fun at himself over it. While laying out the details on how Drew McIntyre’s TLC opponent will be determined in a backstage segment, Pearce tripped over his words and called McIntyre “Drew McInfart” as you can see below.
The misstep resulted in him immediately trending on Twitter, which he is still doing as of this writing. Pearce himself posted about it, as you can see below.
LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/D7YTJaEbIb
— Austin (@rondarouseyszn) November 24, 2020
Apologies to Mr. McInfart, who is obviously the champion of something entirely different. pic.twitter.com/UyfqSbhHj4
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 24, 2020
– WWE posted a clip from the New Day’s successful Raw Tag Team Championship defense against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin:
