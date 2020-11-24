Spoiler On Plans For Drew McIntyre’s TLC Opponent

A new report has a spoiler on WWE’s plans for Drew McIntyre’s opponent at TLC. FW4Online reports that the current plan is to have Braun Strowman challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the PPV, which takes place on December 20th.

Strowman was ejected from the arena on tonight’s Raw after he headbutted Adam Pearce. Pearce then announced singles matches with the winners facing off in a triple threat match next week, with the winner going on to face McIntyre at the PPV. The Triple Threat match based on tonight’s wins will be Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles. How Strowman will factor in has yet to be known.