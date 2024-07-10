– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was “indefinitely suspended” by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce following his actions at WWE Money in the Bank. This later led to a fine by Pearce against Drew McIntyre for some angry comments on social media. In a new update from Pearce that he posted on his X account yesterday, he claimed that he’s now trying to set up a meeting with McIntyre at next week’s Raw in Dayton, Ohio.

According to the Raw GM, CM Punk won’t be at Dayton or Raw next week. Adam Pearce wrote to Drew McIntyre, “@DMcIntyreWWE Incompetent Bald Bitch looking to set a meeting with Insecure Hirsute Dobber for Monday in Dayton. Combative Tattooed Chicagoan won’t be there. Left you a msg, so shoot me a text or childish tweet and let me know.” You can view Pearce’s comments below.

Next week’s WWE Raw will be held at the Nutter Center in Dayton. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network, starting at at 8:00 pm EST.