Adam Priest Added To Battleslam: Fight for ATL

Battleslam has announced that Adam Priest will be part of their Fight for ATL on June 12. It happens at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta. Other names announced include Shoot Taylor, Myron Reed, Reka Tehaha, Dante Martin and Tasha Steelz.

Adam Priest is Blazin'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM • FIGHT FOR ATL Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase 6.12.2022 • ATLANTA, GA 🎟https://t.co/Y407vlrxxv pic.twitter.com/XY05epRfy1 — BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) May 21, 2022