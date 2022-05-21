wrestling / News

Adam Priest Added To Battleslam: Fight for ATL

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Battleslam has announced that Adam Priest will be part of their Fight for ATL on June 12. It happens at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta. Other names announced include Shoot Taylor, Myron Reed, Reka Tehaha, Dante Martin and Tasha Steelz.

