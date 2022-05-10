wrestling / News
Adam Scherr Teases New Joker Gimmick On Twitter
May 10, 2022 | Posted by
Since his departure from WWE in 2021, Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has been working as ‘Titan’, but it now appears he is undergoing another gimmick change. In a video posted to his social media Scherr appears in a suit waving a blade. He then utters Heath Ledger’s infamous Joker line from The Dark Night movie “Why so serious?”, which could suggest the inspiration for the new gimmick.
Maybe more interestingly, fans are picking up on the fact that the AEW Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament will feature a “Joker” competing in the brackets.
What doesn’t kill you simply makes you stranger. #CYN pic.twitter.com/1TXEO1AaXl
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) May 9, 2022
