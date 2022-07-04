wrestling / News
A&E Announces July WWE Content Schedule Including New Biography Episodes
A&E has revealed the schedule for their WWE programming in July, including new episodes of Biography and more. The network announced over the weekend that their WWE content will launch its latest run on July 10th with Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals, and WWE Smack Talk.
You can check out the full schedule below for the episodes, which will air every Sunday:
July 10:
* 8 PM ET/PT: Biography: The Undertaker
* 10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
* 11 PM ET/PT: WWE Smack Talk: Special Guest – Kane
July 17:
* 8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Bill Goldberg
* 10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: The Undertaker vs. Kane
* 11 PM ET/PT: WWE Smack Talk: Special Guest – Eric Bischoff
July 24:
* 8 PM ET/PT: Biography: The Bella Twins
* 10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock
* 11 PM ET/PT: WWE Smack Talk: Special Guest – The Bella Twins
July 31:
* 8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Kurt Angle
* 10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar
* 11 PM ET/PT: WWE Smack Talk: Special Guest – Paul Heyman
