AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Raising Money For Baby With Cancer, This Week’s Being the Elite Online

– Andrade El Idolo is raising money for a baby from his hometown who is fighting cancer. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account with the details, as you can see below:

“Hello! Text me at 407-708-9577 @directmessage.app I am raising money for an eight month old baby named Rey Antonio Arellano Frairi from my hometown 🇲🇽 .He was diagnosed with cancer at three months old. Text me to chat and the proceeds will go to helping save his life!”

Hello!

Text me at 407-708-9577 @directmessage.app I am raising money for an eight month old baby named Rey Antonio Arellano Frairi from my hometown 🇲🇽 .He was diagnosed with cancer at three months old. Text me to chat and the proceeds will go to helping save his life! pic.twitter.com/wakPJH81yx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 2, 2022

– This week’s episode of Being the Elite features the Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson nearly sending a text to mend fences with Hangman Page before he changes his mind. You can see the episode, titled “Just Hit Send,” below: