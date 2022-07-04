wrestling / News

AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Raising Money For Baby With Cancer, This Week’s Being the Elite Online

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Andrade El Idolo Image Credit: AEW

– Andrade El Idolo is raising money for a baby from his hometown who is fighting cancer. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account with the details, as you can see below:

“Hello! Text me at 407-708-9577 @directmessage.app

I am raising money for an eight month old baby named Rey Antonio Arellano Frairi from my hometown 🇲🇽 .He was diagnosed with cancer at three months old.

Text me to chat and the proceeds will go to helping save his life!”

– This week’s episode of Being the Elite features the Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson nearly sending a text to mend fences with Hangman Page before he changes his mind. You can see the episode, titled “Just Hit Send,” below:

