wrestling / News
AEW Battle of the Belts Highlights: Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes, More
January 9, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has released the highlight videos from last night’s Battle of the Belts special. You can see the three highlight videos below, featuring Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship and more:
