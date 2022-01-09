wrestling / News

AEW Battle of the Belts Highlights: Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes, More

January 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts Sammy Guevara

AEW has released the highlight videos from last night’s Battle of the Belts special. You can see the three highlight videos below, featuring Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship and more:

AEW Battle of the Belts, Jeremy Thomas

