wrestling / News
AEW Collision Will Air Live Internationally On FITE
FITE has announced that AEW Collision will be available live for international viewers on FITE this Saturday. The show airs on TNT in the US. It will stream in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand as part of the AEW Plus subscription.
The main event of the first episode features CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White & Juice Robinson.
🟡🟡 ICYMI- #AEWCollision streams LIVE on #FITE in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and other select International markets
Check the start time for your country!
👉 https://t.co/tjG9V6IMvX pic.twitter.com/MzxlMhmVgn
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 12, 2023
BREAKING NEWS 🚨#AEWCollision will stream LIVE on #AEWPlus THIS SATURDAY featuring the main event of Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson & Jay White as they face CM Punk + FTR in trios action
Available in select International territories on #FITE pic.twitter.com/Sq9bQfmAIz
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jake Roberts Recalls Nearly Getting In Fight With Iron Sheik Over Misunderstanding
- Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
- Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star