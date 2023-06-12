AEW Collision Will Air Live Internationally On FITE

FITE has announced that AEW Collision will be available live for international viewers on FITE this Saturday. The show airs on TNT in the US. It will stream in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand as part of the AEW Plus subscription.

The main event of the first episode features CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White & Juice Robinson.

