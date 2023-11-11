– AEW heads to the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. In the main event, Adam Copeland teams with Sting and Darby Allin against The Righteous and Lance Archer. Also, Andrade El Idolo will have his answer for CJ Perry. One would think that Miro might have some thoughts on this matter.

Tonight’s show will be airing on tape delay later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. The show was taped last night due to the Veteran’s Day holiday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Sting, Darby Allin, & Adam Copeland vs. The Righteous & Lance Archer

* RUSH & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

* Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Andrade confronts CJ Perry

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on Control Center. You can check out that video below: