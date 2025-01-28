AEW Collision Rating & Audience Tick Down Against Saturday Night’s Main Event

AEW Collision saw an expected fall in the ratings and audience against WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Saturday night’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 250,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 30% and 26.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 342,000.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the December 7th episode also drew a 0.07, while the total viewership was the lowest since the December 14th episode had 246,000. The show was of course up against Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, which drew a 0.33 demo rating and 1.494 million viewers, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on ABC (0.70 demo rating/3.046 million viewers) and college basketball on ESPN (0.40/1.745 million. And, as always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not Max which simulcast the show.

Collision is averaging a 0.088 demo rating and 319,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.103 and 386,000 to the same point in 2024.