AEW Collision Rises in Viewership & Ratings for Latest Episode

– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings figures for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Last Saturday’s episode was taped on Thursday (Nov. 14) at the the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

AEW Collision averaged 356,000 viewers. Viewership rose by 7% from last week’s show, which averaged 332,000 viewers. It’s also slightly higher than the viewership from about two weeks ago, which averaged 349,000 viewers.

Ratings also ticked up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Collision drew an average 0.11 rating, rising from the 0.10 figure from last week. Two weeks ago, the show drew a 0.09 rating. Dynamite finished at No. 4 in the rankings for primetime cable original programming in the key demo.

UFC fight card prelims on FX topped the key demo ratings for the night with a 0.36 rating and an audience of 816,000 viewers. NCAA football came in second on ESPN with a 0.22 rating for the Arizona State vs. Kansas State game, which drew an audience of 849,000 viewers. Jingle Bell on Hallmark finished at No. 3 with a 0.13 rating and 1.730 million viewers.