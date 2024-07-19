wrestling / News
AEW Collision Set For Special Air Time On August 3
July 19, 2024
AEW Collision will not be going head-to-head with WWE Summerslam, as it will have a special start time on August 3. According to the TNT schedule, it will air at 5 PM ET instead of its usual 8 PM ET time. Summerslam begins at 7 PM ET. Airing in place of Collision at the normal time will be Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back.
The episode will be taped on August 1.
