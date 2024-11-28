AEW Continental Classic Standings Following Dynamite, Finals & Semifinals Set For Worlds End

We have the first set of standings in the AEW Continental Classic following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the standings below following the first night of matches in the round-robin tournament, which will see the winner crowned the new AEW Continental Champion at Worlds End.

AEW also announced that this year the semifinals and finals will both take place at AEW Worlds End. Last year only the finals took place at the PPV. The semifinals will see the top point getter in Gold League face #2 in the Blue League and vice versa, with the winners going to the finals.

Blue League

* Shelton Benjamin (1-0-0, 3 points)

* Kazuchika Okada (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Kyle Fletcher (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Daniel Garcia (0-0-0, 0 points)

* The Beast Mortos (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Mark Briscoe (0-1-0, 0 points)

Gold League

* Claudio Castagnoli (1-0-0, 3 points)

* Brody King (1-0-0, 3 points)

* Will Ospreay (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Juice Robinson (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Darby Allin (0-1-0, 0 points)

* Ricochet (0-1-0, 0 points)