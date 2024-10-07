wrestling / News
AEW News: Costco Guy A.J. Attacks QT Marshall At CCW Show, Darby Allin Teaches Kids the Coffin Drop
– A.J. of the Costco Guys responded to QT Marshall’s challenge with an attack at a Saturday night’s CCW Alive show. As reported, Marshall issued a challenge to A.J., who recently announced that he signed a deal for one match in AEW. A.J. took the burgeoning rivalry up a notch when he showed up at Saturday’s show where Marshall was facing Meto and ran in to deliver a powerbomb.
The attack allowed Meto to pick up the win. You can see a clip from the moment below:
You never know what will happen in #TheLastTerritory of #prowrestling @CCWAliveTV @ajbefumo helps @MetoBUL beat @QTMarshall for the #CCW World Heavyweight Championship!!!!!!#BashAtTheBrew #BOOM #costcoguys pic.twitter.com/4q4LIywxy4
— Chad Huckabee (@ChadHuckabee1) October 6, 2024
– Darby Allin taught a bunch of kids at a birthday party how to do the Coffin Drop. Allin noted on Twitter that he showed up randomly at the party and taught his finisher to the kids in a ball pit, writing:
“pulled up at a random birthday party and taught everyone the coffin drop lol little homie in background mid coffin drop”
You never know what will happen in #TheLastTerritory of #prowrestling @CCWAliveTV @ajbefumo helps @MetoBUL beat @QTMarshall for the #CCW World Heavyweight Championship!!!!!!#BashAtTheBrew #BOOM #costcoguys pic.twitter.com/4q4LIywxy4
— Chad Huckabee (@ChadHuckabee1) October 6, 2024
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) October 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Discusses Black Male Wrestler Representation Within WWE