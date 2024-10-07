wrestling / News

AEW News: Costco Guy A.J. Attacks QT Marshall At CCW Show, Darby Allin Teaches Kids the Coffin Drop

– A.J. of the Costco Guys responded to QT Marshall’s challenge with an attack at a Saturday night’s CCW Alive show. As reported, Marshall issued a challenge to A.J., who recently announced that he signed a deal for one match in AEW. A.J. took the burgeoning rivalry up a notch when he showed up at Saturday’s show where Marshall was facing Meto and ran in to deliver a powerbomb.

The attack allowed Meto to pick up the win. You can see a clip from the moment below:

– Darby Allin taught a bunch of kids at a birthday party how to do the Coffin Drop. Allin noted on Twitter that he showed up randomly at the party and taught his finisher to the kids in a ball pit, writing:

“pulled up at a random birthday party and taught everyone the coffin drop lol little homie in background mid coffin drop”

