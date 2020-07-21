Various News: Dasha Gonzalez Qualifies For Titan Games Regional Finals, GoFundMe For Shad Gaspard Family Hits $150,000

– Dasha Gonzalez’ path through The Rock’s The Titan Games is not over, as she’s qualified for the regional finals. Gonzalez, who is competing under her real name Dasha Kuret on the NBC reality competition show, qualified as the winner of the Eatern Region last night on the show and will be brought back when the regional finals take place.

You can see video package below from the show that looked at her work in AEW as a Spanish announcer, her time in WWE and more. PWInsider reports that Gonzalez was “obviously tired” from the earlier competitions and was defeated when she went against the reigning Titan on last night’s show, though her performance was good enough that she will be brought back.

Watch our very own @DashaKuret compete against Michelle Lewis TOMORROW at 8e/7c on @nbctitangames hosted by the @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/Wu8uXYOgR3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 20, 2020

.@DashaKuret is determined to fight for her spot at the top of #MountOlympus! 👊 pic.twitter.com/QWnq43d1tq — The Titan Games (@nbctitangames) July 21, 2020

– The GoFundMe for Shad Gaspard’s family following the WWE star’s tragic death in May while swimming with his son has now topped $150,000. The fundraiser is, as of this writing, at $154,989 which is easily above the $100,000 goal. You can contribute to the GoFundMe here.